Sanctus (Missa Divi Xaverii, ZWV.12)

Jan Dismas Zelenka & Hana Blažíková & Collegium Vocale 1704 & Collegium 1704 & Václav Luks
COMPOSER: Jan Dismas Zelenka
SINGER: Hana Blažíková
CHOIR: Collegium Vocale 1704
ORCHESTRA: Collegium 1704
CONDUCTOR: Václav Luks

