Night At The Museum (2006) - Title theme

Alan Silvestri & Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra & Alan Silvestri
COMPOSER: Alan Silvestri
ORCHESTRA: Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Alan Silvestri

