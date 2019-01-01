BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Coraline (2009) - Spink and Forcible / End Credits / The Party

Bruno Coulais & Laurent Petitgirard & Children's Choir Of Nice & Hungarian Symphony Orchestra Budapest
COMPOSER: Bruno Coulais
PERFORMER: Laurent Petitgirard
CHOIR: Children's Choir Of Nice
ORCHESTRA: Hungarian Symphony Orchestra Budapest

Bruno Coulais Bruno Coulais
