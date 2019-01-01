BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) - Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend

Jule Styne & Leo Robin & Marilyn Monroe & Studio Orchestra
COMPOSER: Jule Styne Leo Robin
SINGER: Marilyn Monroe
ORCHESTRA: Studio Orchestra

More from this artist

Jule Styne Jule Styne
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from