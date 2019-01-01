BBC Music is changing. Find out more

To Have and Have Not (1943) - How Little We Know

Hoagy Carmichael & Lauren Bacall & Studio Orchestra
COMPOSER: Hoagy Carmichael
SINGER: Lauren Bacall
ORCHESTRA: Studio Orchestra

Hoagy Carmichael
