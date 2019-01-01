BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Cantata BWV 12 Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen - Sinfonia & Chorus

Johann Sebastian Bach & Amsterdam Baroque Choir & Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra & Ton Koopman
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
CHOIR: Amsterdam Baroque Choir
ORCHESTRA: Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
DIRECTOR: Ton Koopman

