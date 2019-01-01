BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Sinfonia Concertante for violin, cello, oboe & bassoon & orchestra - finale

Joseph Haydn & Marieke Blankestijn & Steven Isserlis & Douglas Boyd & Matthew Wilkie
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
PERFORMER: Marieke Blankestijn Steven Isserlis Douglas Boyd Matthew Wilkie
ORCHESTRA: Chamber Orchestra of Europe
CONDUCTOR: Sir Roger Norrington

