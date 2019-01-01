BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Italienisches Liederbuch: Nos. 33 & 15

Hugo Wolf & Helmut Deutsch & Jonas Kaufmann & Diana Damrau
COMPOSER: Hugo Wolf
PERFORMER: Helmut Deutsch
SINGER: Jonas Kaufmann Diana Damrau

More from this artist

Hugo Wolf Hugo Wolf
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from