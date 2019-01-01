BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Amor vince ogni cosa: Pastoraletta 1

Marc‐Antoine Charpentier & Emmanuelle de Negri & Anna Reinhold & William Christie & Les Arts Florissants
COMPOSER: Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
PERFORMER: Emmanuelle de Negri Anna Reinhold
CONDUCTOR: William Christie
ENSEMBLE: Les Arts Florissants

More from this artist

Marc‐Antoine Charpentier Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from