BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Le Rossignol de Lilas; A Chloris

Reynaldo Hahn & Susan Manoff & Véronique Gens
COMPOSER: Reynaldo Hahn
PERFORMER: Susan Manoff
SINGER: Véronique Gens
Added Once this week

More from this artist

Reynaldo Hahn Reynaldo Hahn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from