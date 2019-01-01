BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Dances from "Il Scolaro"

Gasparo Zanetti & The King’s Noyse & David Douglas
COMPOSER: Gasparo Zanetti
ENSEMBLE: The King’s Noyse
DIRECTOR: David Douglas

More from this artist

Gasparo Zanetti Gasparo Zanetti
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from