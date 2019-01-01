BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Deutsches Magnificat

Heinrich Schütz & The Sixteen & Harry Christophers
COMPOSER: Heinrich Schütz
ENSEMBLE: The Sixteen
CONDUCTOR: Harry Christophers
Added 2 times this week

More from this artist

Heinrich Schütz Heinrich Schütz
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from