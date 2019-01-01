BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Jour d'ete a la montagne Op. 61: i. Aurore

Vincent d’Indy & Iceland Symphony Orchestra & Rumon Gamba
COMPOSER: Vincent d’Indy
ORCHESTRA: Iceland Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Rumon Gamba

Vincent d’Indy Vincent d’Indy
