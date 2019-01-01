BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concert Champetre: iii. Finale

Francis Poulenc & Kateřina Chroboková & Anima Eterna Brugge & Jos van Immerseel
COMPOSER: Francis Poulenc
PERFORMER: Kateřina Chroboková
ENSEMBLE: Anima Eterna Brugge
CONDUCTOR: Jos van Immerseel

