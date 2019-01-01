BBC Music is changing. Find out more

'Winter' from The Four Seasons Op. 8 no. 4 arr. Trombone and Orchestra

Antonio Vivaldi & Christian Lindberg & Stockholms Nya Kammarorkester & Okko Kamu
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi
PERFORMER: Christian Lindberg
ORCHESTRA: Stockholms Nya Kammarorkester
CONDUCTOR: Okko Kamu
Added Once this week

More from this artist

Antonio Vivaldi Antonio Vivaldi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from