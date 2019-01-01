BBC Music is changing. Find out more

La Griselda (Act 2, Scene 10)

Alessandro Scarlatti & Dorothea Röschmann & Veronica Cangemi & Academy for Ancient Music Berlin & René Jacobs
COMPOSER: Alessandro Scarlatti
SINGER: Dorothea Röschmann Veronica Cangemi
ENSEMBLE: Academy for Ancient Music Berlin
CONDUCTOR: René Jacobs

More from this artist

Alessandro Scarlatti Alessandro Scarlatti
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from