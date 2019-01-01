BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Der Zwerg, D771

Franz Schubert & Gerold Huber & Christian Gerhaher
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
PERFORMER: Gerold Huber
SINGER: Christian Gerhaher

More from this artist

Franz Schubert Franz Schubert
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from