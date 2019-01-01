BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Stabat Mater (1st mvt excerpt)

James MacMillan & Julie Cooper & The Sixteen & Britten Sinfonia & Harry Christophers
COMPOSER: James MacMillan
SINGER: Julie Cooper
CHOIR: The Sixteen
ORCHESTRA: Britten Sinfonia
CONDUCTOR: Harry Christophers

James MacMillan
