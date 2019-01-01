BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Ondine (Gaspard de la nuit)

Maurice Ravel & Martha Argerich & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Claudio Abbado
COMPOSER: Maurice Ravel
PERFORMER: Martha Argerich
ORCHESTRA: Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Claudio Abbado

