Gloria (Mass for 8 voices and instruments)

André da Silva Gomes & Ex Cathedra & Jeffrey Skidmore
COMPOSER: André da Silva Gomes
CHOIR: Ex Cathedra
CONDUCTOR: Jeffrey Skidmore

