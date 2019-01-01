BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Felix Mendelssohn & John Rutter & Sir David Willcocks & The Bach Choir & John Birch
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
MUSIC ARRANGER: John Rutter Sir David Willcocks
CHOIR: The Bach Choir
PERFORMER: John Birch
ORCHESTRA: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: John Rutter
Added Once this week

More from this artist

Felix Mendelssohn Felix Mendelssohn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from