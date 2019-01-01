BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Elijah: For the mountains shall depart

Felix Mendelssohn & Simon Keenlyside & Rosemary Joshua & Dame Sarah Connolly & Robert Murray
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
SINGER: Simon Keenlyside Rosemary Joshua Dame Sarah Connolly Robert Murray
CHOIR: Chór Filharmonii Narodowej
ENSEMBLE: Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players
DIRECTOR: Paul McCreesh

