BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Radar Blues - Music out of the Moon [extract]

Harry Revel & Dr. Samuel J. Hoffman & Les Baxter
COMPOSER: Harry Revel
PERFORMER: Dr. Samuel J. Hoffman
CONDUCTOR: Les Baxter

More from this artist

Harry Revel Harry Revel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from