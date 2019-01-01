BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Thekla 'Des Mädchens Klage' Der Eichwald brauset, die Wolken ziehn

Johann Rudolf Zumsteeg & Graham Johnson & Susan Gritton
COMPOSER: Johann Rudolf Zumsteeg
PERFORMER: Graham Johnson
SINGER: Susan Gritton

More from this artist

Johann Rudolf Zumsteeg Johann Rudolf Zumsteeg
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from