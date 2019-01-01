BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Missa pro defunctis

Duarte Lôbo & BBC Singers & Tom Gardner & James Morgan
COMPOSER: Duarte Lôbo
PERFORMER: BBC Singers Tom Gardner
CONDUCTOR: James Morgan

Duarte Lôbo Duarte Lôbo
