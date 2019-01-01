BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Theodora - Part 1 and Part 2 (beginning)

George Frideric Handel & Louise Alder & Iestyn Davies & Benjamin Hulett & Ann Hallenberg
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Louise Alder Iestyn Davies Benjamin Hulett Ann Hallenberg Tariq Nazmi
CHOIR: Arcangelo Chorus
ORCHESTRA: Arcangelo
CONDUCTOR: Jonathan Cohen
Added Once this week

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from