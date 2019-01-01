BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Funeral March of a Marionette

Charles‐François Gounod & Detroit Symphony Orchestra & Paul Paray
COMPOSER: Charles‐François Gounod
ORCHESTRA: Detroit Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Paul Paray
