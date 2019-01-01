BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto for cor anglais after BWV 54 (1st mvt)

Johann Sebastian Bach & Albrecht Mayer & Andreas N. Tarkmann & Albrecht Mayer & Trinity Baroque
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
PERFORMER: Albrecht Mayer
MUSIC ARRANGER: Andreas N. Tarkmann
CONDUCTOR: Albrecht Mayer
ORCHESTRA: Trinity Baroque The English Concert

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
