BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Duo Sonata in G minor

Felix Mendelssohn & Babette Hierholzer & Jurgen Appell
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
PERFORMER: Babette Hierholzer Jurgen Appell

More from this artist

Felix Mendelssohn Felix Mendelssohn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from