Messa di Santa Cecilia: Kyrie

Alessandro Scarlatti & Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge & Wren Orchestra & George Guest
COMPOSER: Alessandro Scarlatti
CHOIR: Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge
ORCHESTRA: Wren Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: George Guest

Alessandro Scarlatti
