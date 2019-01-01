BBC Music is changing. Find out more

O God, who by the leading of a star

Attwood & Christopher Allsop & Andrew Lamb & Trinity College Cambridge Choir & Richard Marlow
COMPOSER: Attwood
PERFORMER: Christopher Allsop Andrew Lamb
CHOIR: Trinity College Cambridge Choir
CONDUCTOR: Richard Marlow
