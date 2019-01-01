BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Indian Queen (Act 2: What flatt'ring noise is this...We come to sing)

Henry Purcell & The Sixteen & Harry Christophers
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell
CHOIR: The Sixteen
DIRECTOR: Harry Christophers
Added Once this week

More from this artist

Henry Purcell Henry Purcell
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from