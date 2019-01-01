BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Little Tree: i. Little Tree

Judith Weir & Jude Carlton & Choir of Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge & Geoffrey Webber
COMPOSER: Judith Weir
PERFORMER: Jude Carlton
CHOIR: Choir of Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge
CONDUCTOR: Geoffrey Webber

Judith Weir Judith Weir
