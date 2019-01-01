BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concert Rondo in D, K. 382

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Sir András Schiff & Camerata Academica of Salzburg Mozarteum & Sándor Végh
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
PERFORMER: Sir András Schiff
ORCHESTRA: Camerata Academica of Salzburg Mozarteum
CONDUCTOR: Sándor Végh

