BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Cantata No. 65, 'Sie Werden Aus Saba Alle Kommen', BWV 65

Johann Sebastian Bach & Bach Collegium Japan & James Gilchrist & Peter Kooij & Masaaki Suzuki
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
CHOIR: Bach Collegium Japan
SINGER: James Gilchrist Peter Kooij
DIRECTOR: Masaaki Suzuki

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from