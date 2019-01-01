BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Les Nuits d'été, op. 7: ii. Le Spectre de la Rose

Hector Berlioz & Janet Baker & Philharmonia Orchestra & John Barbirolli
COMPOSER: Hector Berlioz
SINGER: Janet Baker
ORCHESTRA: Philharmonia Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: John Barbirolli

