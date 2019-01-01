BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Rodrigue et Chimène Act 2: 'Seigneurs des monts et des praireis' and 'Que signient ce bruit et ce cliquetis'

Claude Debussy & Donna Brown & Laurence Dale & Jules Bastin & Lyon Opera Chorus
COMPOSER: Claude Debussy
PERFORMER: Donna Brown Laurence Dale Jules Bastin
CHOIR: Lyon Opera Chorus
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre de l’Opéra de Lyon
CONDUCTOR: Kent Nagano

