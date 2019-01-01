BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Cantata No 65: Chorus and Chorale

Johann Sebastian Bach & Monteverdi Choir & English Baroque Solists & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
CHOIR: Monteverdi Choir
ORCHESTRA: English Baroque Solists
CONDUCTOR: Sir John Eliot Gardiner

