BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Italienisches Liederbuch, (excerpts)

Hugo Wolf & Tatiana Korsunskaya & Paul Heyse & Regula Mühlemann
COMPOSER: Hugo Wolf
PERFORMER: Tatiana Korsunskaya
LYRICIST: Paul Heyse
SINGER: Regula Mühlemann

More from this artist

Hugo Wolf Hugo Wolf
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from