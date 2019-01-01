BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto in A major for harpsichord and strings (3rd mvt)

Carlos de Seixas & Andreas Staier & Orquestra Barroca Casa da Musica
COMPOSER: Carlos de Seixas
PERFORMER: Andreas Staier
ENSEMBLE: Orquestra Barroca Casa da Musica
Added Once this week

More from this artist

Carlos de Seixas Carlos de Seixas
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from