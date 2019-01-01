BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Serenade no. 2 in A major Op.16: 5th movement; Rondo

Johannes Brahms & Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
COMPOSER: Johannes Brahms
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
CONDUCTOR: Sir John Eliot Gardiner

