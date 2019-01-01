BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Amahl And The Night Visitors (Shepherds' Dance)

Gian Carlo Menotti & Members of the Nashville Symphony Chorus & Members of the Chicago Symphony Chorus & Nashville Symphony Orchestra & Alastair Willis
COMPOSER: Gian Carlo Menotti
ENSEMBLE: Members of the Nashville Symphony Chorus Members of the Chicago Symphony Chorus
ORCHESTRA: Nashville Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Alastair Willis

Gian Carlo Menotti Gian Carlo Menotti
