Concerto no. 3 in C major, Op.26

Sergei Prokofiev & Dmitry Shishkin & Orchestre de la Suisse Romande & Peter Oundjian
COMPOSER: Sergei Prokofiev
PERFORMER: Dmitry Shishkin
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
CONDUCTOR: Peter Oundjian
