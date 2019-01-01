BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Why, why, why are you in this place of fear? (The Magic Flute K 620: Act II)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Simon Keenlyside & Barry Banks & Majella Cullagh & Sarah Fox
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
SINGER: Simon Keenlyside Barry Banks Majella Cullagh Sarah Fox Diana Montague Christopher Purves Peter Bronder
ORCHESTRA: London Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Charles Mackerras

