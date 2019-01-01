BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Dalla sua pace (from Don Giovanni)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Frank Lopardo & Riccardo Muti & Vienna Philharmonic
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
SINGER: Frank Lopardo
CONDUCTOR: Riccardo Muti
ORCHESTRA: Vienna Philharmonic

