BBC Music is changing. Find out more

L'Isle Joyeuse

Claude Debussy & Michel Colombier & Branford Marsalis & English Chamber Orchestra & Andrew Litton
COMPOSER: Claude Debussy
ORCHESTRATOR: Michel Colombier
PERFORMER: Branford Marsalis
ORCHESTRA: English Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Andrew Litton

More from this artist

Claude Debussy Claude Debussy
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from