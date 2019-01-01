BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Alpine Symphony - Auf der Alm (On the Alpine Pasture)

Richard Strauss & Bavarian Symphony Orchestra & Mariss Jansons
COMPOSER: Richard Strauss
ORCHESTRA: Bavarian Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Mariss Jansons
