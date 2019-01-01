BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Rite of Spring Part II - Sacrificial Dance

Igor Stravinsky & Budapest Festival Orchestra & Iván Fischer
COMPOSER: Igor Stravinsky
ORCHESTRA: Budapest Festival Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Iván Fischer

