BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Rondo. Allegro (Piano concerto No.5 in C major, H.39 'L'incendie par l'orage')

John Field & Benjamin Frith & Royal Northern Sinfonia & David Haslam
COMPOSER: John Field
PERFORMER: Benjamin Frith
ORCHESTRA: Royal Northern Sinfonia
CONDUCTOR: David Haslam
Added Once this week
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from