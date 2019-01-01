BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Geistliches Lied

Johannes Brahms & Alexander Mason & Tenebrae & Nigel Short
COMPOSER: Johannes Brahms
PERFORMER: Alexander Mason
CHOIR: Tenebrae
CONDUCTOR: Nigel Short

More from this artist

Johannes Brahms Johannes Brahms
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from